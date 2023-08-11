WOKING’S latest art hub is proving a great success.
The new pop-up gallery has opened in the old Paperchase store in Jubilee Square with the aim of remaining on site until Christmas.
Dozens of pieces of original artwork have already been snapped up by customers, who also took the chance to chat to eight of the 25 artists selling their work.
“What a refreshing change to have something completely different in the town,” said long-time Woking resident Alison.
“You don’t need to be an art expert to appreciate lovely work and I’ve managed to commission a personal piece, for my son, which I can afford.“
Toby, who is furnishing his own flat, was equally impressed: “So great meeting the artists who made the work,” he said. “It adds a whole different dimension to shopping for art for your home.“
Customers loved the variety on offer: landscapes, abstracts, pop art, wildlife pictures, figure painting, photography and ceramics. The cheapest pieces start at just £5, while you can splash up to £2,000 for a large painting.
Several couples were shopping for a gallery wall in their homes. Two music fans were able to find a set of six famous face portraits by Kate Winskill framed to match for their living room wall, while Amina and her husband selected local landscape prints and photography of their favourite holiday destination, Florence, for the start of their gallery wall.
“We were able to lay the work out all together to see if it works – and Kate offered to match frames and adjust the colour on one of the prints to our taste,” Amina said. “You can’t get that service in John Lewis.”
Several artists offer a commission of your pet with prices starting at £200 to £800, depending on size and medium.
Children are welcome too – just mind the glass art and pots.
ArtHouse at Paperchase is open every day from 11am to 5pm, with extended hours on Saturday.