From the 6th to 15th, different places in the Woking area will open their doors to the public for free. The News and Mail compiled a list of the sites that are waiting to be discovered.
British Railways Woking Electrical Control Room
The former control room was built in 1936 by Swedish firm Asean for Southern Railways. It was in operation between 1936 and 1997 and it has several Art Deco features.
According to Network Rail, it was taken out of use in the 1990s due to electrification of the rail line. Parts of the building remain occupied today and original items such as diagrams with working lights and switches, and the original control desk still remain.
From 10am to 4pm, tours of the room will be available in twenty-minute intervals and dates include the 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th. Pre-booking is urged to avoid missing out and visitors must check the website before leaving home on the open day.
Brookwood Cemetery
It has been 170 years since the opening of the cemetery, making it a special time to visit for HOD. You will be able to look inside the mausoleums and visit three exhibitions across the site.
There will be an opening ceremony and children can enjoy a ride on the Mizens Railway. You will have the chance to win prizes in a photography competition (register upon arrival) and get credited in future publications and on the website.
It will open on Saturday, September 7 from 11am to 3pm with tours at 12pm and 2pm. Flight of Birds of Prey at 1pm. Pre-booking not required.
Commonwealth War Graves Commission Tours - Brookwood Military Cemetery
More than 8,500 Commonwealth servicemen and women have been laid to rest at the military cemetery. It also contains Belgian, Czechoslovakian, French, Italian and Polish sections, and a number of other nationalities.
St Mary’s Church, Byfleet
According to the Church of England Online Faculty System the Church dates back to approximately 1310. It became bigger during the Victorian era, the building stands in the northern part of a large 'closed' churchyard.
The building was extended in 2000, with the addition of a prayer room and new boiler room. It will be open for one day on Sunday, September 8 from 2pm to 5pm. Pre-booking not required.
St Mary’s Church, Horsell
The first part of the chapel at St Mary’s was built around the middle of the 12th century. By the end of the 14th century, it consisted of a nave, chancel and west tower.
In later centuries, restoration and extensions took place, but many of the original features such as the stain-glass windows remain. Attendees will be able to explore the inside and walk around the churchyard and climb up the tower.