Woking Vets FC have launched their Christmas Present Appeal aimed at helping local families in need.
It is the club’s third appeal. Hundreds of families have benefited in the past two years.
This year, the appeal is highlighting the need for presents for older children and teenagers and also gifts that children can give to their parents and other adults who care for them.
The donated presents and money will go to local charities Jigsaw and Your Sanctuary as well as to NHS charities and Home Start.
Lee Cooke, the Woking Vets FC chairman and appeal organiser, said the donation point is at Woking Sportsbox, on Egley Road in Woking, which is open 7am to 10pm Mondays to Thursdays and 8am to 3pm on Sundays.
‘’We are seeking donations in the form of gifts for boys and girls of all ages,’’ he said.
‘’Lego, Meccano and creative gifts are good for our young to mid-age children. We are in particular need of gifts for teenagers and young adults along with gifts for adults that we can pass on to to the children to give to their parents/carers as a sign of appreciation.’’
He said the appeal wants new and unwrapped gifts.
‘’We also welcome financial donations if you are unable to get to our drop-off point,’’ he said.
‘’All financial donations received will then be spent on appropriate gifts to our charities and the local community.’’
Woking Vets FC were formed in 2018 for players over 35 and are in the Farnham & District Vets League.
‘’We now have four Sunday veterans teams along with three Saturday teams, for players aged 16 and over, competing in the Guildford & Woking Alliance League,’’ said Lee.
“We battled through Covid and have grown from strength to strength as the fastest-growing club in the area.
‘’We have won numerous cups and league titles.’’
The club train at Woking Sportsbox on Wednesday evenings.
For more information about Woking Vets FC’s Christmas Present Appeal, or the club, email [email protected] or call 07887 995787.