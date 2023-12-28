Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Woking were chosen to take part in Disney’s festive show, Let’s Sing, at Disneyland Paris in the run-up to Christmas.
The troupe of 22 students, aged between eight and 14, performed alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Goofy, as well as professional Disney singers, in a magical and spectacular choral story that was performed four times over two days.
Taking to the specially decorated stage with scenes from Disney’s Main Street USA and the Disney Christmas tree, the students gave a heart-warming performance of festive songs.
The students also took part in a choral workshop with Disney choirmasters and professional stage rehearsals and sound checks, learning about how large-scale productions such as this are put together and building skills they can take forward for future performances and productions, and into their professional lives.
Stagecoach Woking principal Grant Clarke said: “What a fantastic, magical, and once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students.
“They had the most amazing time and learnt so much about performing at such an iconic location.”
Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential.
Stagecoach has a network of more than 55,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing-arts schools worldwide.
Provided with the support and dedication of the experienced principals, the students learn not just how to sing, dance and act, but to blossom as well-rounded individuals.
Early-stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main-stages classes take place for six- to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.