Although the festive season can be a joy for some people, it can be a difficult time for those missing a loved one.
To help remember people who have passed and to celebrate their lives, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) is hosting Light up a Life. The non-religious service will be held at the WSBH centre on Friday, November 29 and will run from 5pm for one hour.
There will also be a reflective walk before the service at 4pm, where you are invited to join WSBH in a quiet walk around Goldsworth Park Lake at dusk with a candle. The walk is 1km and easily accessible for wheelchairs and buggies. You will return in time for a hot drink before the service.
An additional service will be held at St Dunstan's Church on Sunday, December 8 from 3.30pm for one hour.
Each year in the Garden Café at the hospice, there is a memory tree and you can add a star with a dedication to a loved one. Stars are available at Light up a Life services, in the café, via mailing list or you can call the supporter care team who will post one out to you. Alternatively you can download and print a star.
All services are open to everyone to attend, even if your loved one was not cared for by the hospice, but WSBH asks you to register if you would like to join them.