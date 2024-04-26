A team of 11 runners representing Woking & Sam Beare Hospice raised a remarkable £26,000 when they tackled the London Marathon last month.
The sum equates to 1,366 hours of care for a patient on the hospice ward.
The team began to form when they first met at the hospice marathon meet and greet as a mix of charity and ballot place-holders.
They bonded over a WhatsApp group, giving each other support and encouragement as they updated their training and shared advice.
Sam Wakefield, challenge events manager at the hospice, offered support and was there on the day to shout encouragement.
“We are already thinking about the 2025 marathon,” Sam said. “I love every minute of supporting our runners and it would be great to welcome even more to our team next year. If you’re lucky enough to get a place in the ballot, we would love to hear from you!
“We have a limited number of charity places so as well as entering the ballot you can register your interest at wsbh.org.uk/event/London-marathon-2025/.
“Everyone is part of the team and will receive the same support from us if you have a charity place or a ballot place.”
Team member Simon Field summed up what it means to run the marathon for a charity.
"The London Marathon is not just a race, it's a journey of resilience, determination and hope,” he said. “With each step, we are raising funds for the hospice and spreading love mile after mile."