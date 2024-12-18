A community services manager at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH), has been awarded the Queen’s Nurse title.
The prestigious honour acknowledges dedication to high standards of patient care, leadership and a commitment to advancing community nursing.
“The award is an immense privilege, and the recognition fills me with pride and gratitude,” said recipient Hayley Fellows.
Being part of the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) is more than just an award—it’s a connection to a rich history of excellence in nursing. Founded in 1887, the QNI has played a pivotal role in shaping community healthcare and supporting nurses to deliver compassionate, skilled care to those in need.
Hayley added: “I am humbled to now stand alongside an incredible network of nurses who inspire change and make a lasting impact on patients’ lives every day.
“This is not just a milestone—it’s a commitment to continue growing, learning, and championing the values that this honour represents. To my colleagues, patients, and loved ones, thank you for being part of this journey.”
Hayley has worked in palliative care for 10 years, the last seven of which have been at WSBH and she knew that she wanted to be a nurse when she was three-years-old.
She is extremely passionate about advocating for compassionate, holistic, and individual end of life care, and is dedicated to educating teams and communities about the importance of advance care planning and reducing unnecessary acute hospital admissions.
‘We are incredibly proud to celebrate Hayley’s remarkable achievement in being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Nurse title,” said Tammy Stracey, WSBH director of clinical services.
“It’s an honour that reflects her dedication to providing exceptional care. This recognition acknowledges her skills and experience, compassionate leadership, and commitment to ensuring the highest standards of end-of-life care.
“Advocating for patients and their families, and strengthening WSBH’s reputation for excellence in palliative care.”