A Woking charity is searching for artists who are willing to donate their works for an exhibition for a good cause.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) is holding its second ‘Inspiration for Life’ art exhibition next year. It will take place in February for two weeks at The Lightbox and will display work from a variety of talented Surrey artists.
Applicants have to be able to donate an original piece of art and submissions will be considered by a professional artist, a gallery professional and Hospice Trustees.
Events manager Felicity Edwards said: “The exhibition is a chance for local artists to gain some high profile exposure whilst raising valuable funds for the Hospice. We would love to hear from professional artists, talented amateurs, and young artists alike who are all keen to showcase their talent.”
Participating artists will have their work and profile up on the WSBH website and will be invited to a private VIP viewing along with other Hospice guests on February 13.
This year there is the added incentive for artists to win £500, which will be awarded to the artist’s work that shows the most talent and best encapsulates the theme.
Cash prizes and exhibition costs have been provided by a private donation and are not from Hospice funds, it means all proceeds from sales will go directly to WSBH.
Artists must submit an application, including an image of the picture they would like to donate by Thursday, December 19. Applicants can apply at: https://tinyurl.com/WSBH-exhibition-application.