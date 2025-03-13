GASP Motor Project delivers accredited courses in basic motor mechanics and practical engineering skills to children aged 14 to 16 working with local schools. GASP provides specialist, practical, hands-on learning t its fully equipped workshop in Albury (near Guildford) or through its mobile unit. Which will enable it to bring the courses out to schools and youth organisations across Surrey. It wishes to buy a new tyre changer and wheel balancing machine with the money that the Club has donated to it.