Rotary Club of Woking presented cheques from the proceeds of October’s Swimathon to three local charities in late February.
This was in addition to the cheques presented to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Woking High School earlier in the month. The cheques were presented by Richard Roberts from Trident Honda, which has been the main sponsor of the Swimathon since it started.
The three charities were:
- Woking Youth Theatre, represented by Jo Hazelton (stage manager/props & costume) and Alex Hazelton (actor and director)
- Riding for the Disabled Association - Woking & Chobham Group, also known as SAMBER, which was represented by chair and coach Sue Turok, and by Pennie King (Treasurer)
- GASP Motor Project represented by CEO Alex Thompson
Woking Youth Theatre is an amateur theatre group for young people aged 14 to 21. It puts on plays and musicals, mainly at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking. These are of very high quality and the group has won many awards and is planning to spend the donation on bursary places for a young people from low income families.
SAMBER which is based at Higher Park Farm in Chobham, teaches riding to children with physical or learning difficulties. Working with White Lodge, Fremantle School and Hermitage School. It is planning to purchase specialist equipment including a customised sheepskin saddle for a young rider with the donation.
GASP Motor Project delivers accredited courses in basic motor mechanics and practical engineering skills to children aged 14 to 16 working with local schools. GASP provides specialist, practical, hands-on learning t its fully equipped workshop in Albury (near Guildford) or through its mobile unit. Which will enable it to bring the courses out to schools and youth organisations across Surrey. It wishes to buy a new tyre changer and wheel balancing machine with the money that the Club has donated to it.