Woking's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• A3, from 10pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham to Wisley, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from 10pm March 13 to 5.30am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from 11pm March 17 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.