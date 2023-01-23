Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 10pm January 16 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M25, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for CAT1 loop repair works.
• M25, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for CAT 1 carriageway repair works.
• A3, from 10.30pm January 28 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Wisley to Ockham, carriageway, lane, entry and exit road closures for juntion improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network (M25 Anticlockwise to J9 and A24 to A246 to the A247 Burnt common).
• A3, from 10pm January 30 to 5.30am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10 to A3 northbound and southbound, Painshill to Ockham, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
• A3, from 10pm February 2 to 5.30am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.