Woking's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• M25, from 10pm January 16 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.
• M25, from 10pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for CAT 1 carriageway repair works.
• M25, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for CAT 1 carriageway repair works.
• A3, from 10pm January 30 to 5.30am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10 to A3 northbound and southbound, Painshill to Ockham, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.