Woking’s mayor Amanda Boote, MP Will Forster and borough council Leader Ann-Marie Barker joined guests from Surrey Police and local church members on 8 February to support a service at St Mark’s Church, Westfield, celebrating the annual commissioning of Woking Street Angels.
The service was led by the Rev. Jonathan Thomas, vicar of St Peter’s parish, and Adrian Warren played the music.
The event marked the fifteenth year of the Angels being on duty every Friday and Saturday night in the centre of Woking.
Well-known for making a night out perfect by having a lollipop ready, Street Angels have also helped many partygoers by replacing broken heels with a pair of flip flops.
Angels’ coordinator John Monday delivered some facts and figures to the congregation of 20 Angels, 10 special guests and other supporters and partners.
The number of beer glasses cleared over 15 years now runs into hundreds, if not thousands. Bottles of water are always appreciated: foil blankets are well received, while dustpans and brushes help to keep the streets clean.
All in a night’s work, when most citizens of Woking are sleeping soundly in their beds.
Woking Street Angels are keen to continue to provide their important community service and would welcome new volunteers to guarantee being on duty every weekend.
In teams of three or four, each volunteer gives their time just one night a month. With springtime due soon and the prospect of making solid friendships, anybody over the age of 18 is welcome to apply. There is no upper age limit.
A “taster night” is easily arranged and full training is given. Could you give the idea of joining the team some thought, either for yourself, or mention the opportunity to a friend or colleague?
For more details and an application form, visit the Woking Street Angels website, www.wokingstreetangels.org.uk
