Roads throughout Woking will close on the morning of Sunday, September 8 for the Surrey Half Marathon.
All affected roads will close from 7.30am and will reopen within a few hours. People who require essential travel for a care visit, Meals On Wheels delivery, hospital appointment or similar. Should email [email protected].
Organisers said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our road closures. These closures are put in place for the safety of all road users.
“Please only email us if your journey is essential.”
Affected roads include:
- Kingfield Road
- Vicarage Road
- Westfield Road
- New Lane
- Sutton Green Road
- Blanchards Hill
- Clay Lane
- A320
- Burdenshott Road
- Smarts Heath Lane
- Smarts Heath Road
Any complaints about the marathon should be forwarded to the organisers and not Surrey County Council. There is no requirement for organisers to advise the council of their events.