Woking's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another seven will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm October 3 to 5.30am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• A3, from 9pm October 4 to 5.30am October 7, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via Local authorities.
• A3, from 10pm October 7 to 5.30am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10 Gyratory System inclusive of all slip roads, carriageway and slip road closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities roads.
• M25, from 10pm October 8 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10, carriageway closure between slip roads for Directional Drilling Tracing works, diversion via National highways roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.