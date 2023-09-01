Woking town centre is gearing up to host the Trident Honda Woking Car Show – a diverse and exciting showcase of locally owned and loved classic, American and custom cars.
This free, one-day event on Sunday, September 24 is being organised by local car enthusiast Terry Fox and sponsored by Trident Honda, which is now celebrating its 60th year in the motor trade.
The town centre last played host to a classic car show in 2002, more than 20 years ago.
This year’s spectacular will fill the pedestrianised parts of the town with up to 70 marvellous motors for visitors to view, ranging from icons of the road to brilliant custom builds.
Terry said: “This is the first car show in the town centre in a long time and all of the car owners, including myself, are really excited about it.
“Hopefully on the day, we’ll have some super cars, some custom cars and hot rods, stretching all the way from Victoria Square, down Commercial Way and into Jubilee Square.
“Families will be able to wander around and see all sorts of cars from old farm trucks to a McLaren sports car, and they will be able to speak to the very friendly owners who will take great pride in telling them all about their cars and their associated histories.”
Headline sponsor Trident Honda will be bringing a collection of classic cars including a 1975 Gen 1 Civic 1.2 Deluxe and a 1960s S800 799cc, as well as displaying its new range of electric and hybrid SUVs – three of which launched this year, and a fourth which has not yet been released.
Richard Roberts, managing director at Trident Honda, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the return of Woking Car Show, which is a great way for us to celebrate our 60th anniversary and long-running connection with Woking.
“We’re a family business, established in 1963, and in that time we’ve had two dealerships in Woking so we feel very much a part of the community. In the 1970s we had a site on Church Street, and in the 1990s we ran a site in Goldsworth Road.
“To continue growing, we expanded our main site down the road in Ottershaw, which has enabled us to have a much larger dealership with the space to provide full support to our customers.
“We sponsored the car show previously in 2002 so the opportunity to help bring it back to Woking, during our anniversary year, was too good to miss.
“We hope everyone who visits the show has an enjoyable and memorable time on the day.
“Please come along and browse our collection of new and old Hondas in Jubilee Square, and be one of the first to preview the new Honda e:Ny1, our first ever electric SUV.”
Most of the cars which will be on display on September 24 are locally owned. Terry, who lives in Horsell and has a 1950 Chevrolet pick-up, has been organising car meets at The Plough for several years.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer Terry and his fellow car owners a much bigger stage on which to showcase their vehicles – their pride and joy.
“The council is keen to support more community-led events like this one, which attract visitors to the town centre, create a great day out for families and support local businesses.
“I’m extremely grateful to Trident Honda for their involvement and for helping to make the 2023 Woking Car Show happen.
“I hope lots of people come along and support the event on September 24. It would be great to see the Woking Car Show become an annual celebration of Woking’s proud motoring history.”
The Trident Honda Woking Car Show starts at 11am and finishes at 4pm. Visitors arriving by car can enjoy three hours of town-centre parking for £3. For alternative ways to travel and get around, visit the Celebrate Woking website.