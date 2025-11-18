A year of outstanding photography continues at Woking Photographic Society, with members showcasing their tremendous skills during the second Projected Digital Image (PDI) competition of the season, Len Walker writes. The images, projected onto the big screen, ranged from eye-catching wildlife and stunning portraits to twisting architectural marvels.
In the Advanced Class, some of the most creative images included Rob Bonfield’s Watching the World Go By. Rob said: “The image shows my two-year-old grandson in Somerset on his first steam train trip. As he lives in Dubai, this was a new experience for him, and I was pleased the image captured his sense of immersion.”
Jane Hibbert photographed hares during a weekend stay at Elmley Nature Reserve in Kent. She said: “I lay on a path, kept still, and waited for a hare to approach without noticing me. Dew Soaked Hare Approaching was head-on and clearly in motion, which I liked.”
Emma Rowland’s Twist captures Vancouver Tower in Canada, a gravity-defying building that expands as it rises. Emma explained: “I over-exposed and cropped the image to emphasise the twist and the honeycomb design. The judge said it looks like a pack of cards carefully balanced on top of each other — a very apt description.”
In the Open Class, Matthew Crees’ Voyeur was taken on a clifftop path at Milford-on-Sea. “The light was poor, so I was photographing a surfer and some Stonechats when a couple appeared to have a private moment in a public space. The Stonechat seemed to be watching, as was I — both of us voyeurs!”
Judge Pullman said: “Alongside excellent examples of nature photography, there were several surprising and original images. I enjoyed chatting with the friendly members and even sampled a delicious piece of cake during the interval.”
Woking Photographic Society welcomes photographers of all levels. Meetings are every Tuesday at 8 pm at the Parkview Centre, Sheerwater. More info: www.wokingps.uk, Facebook & Instagram: WokingPS
