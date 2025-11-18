A year of outstanding photography continues at Woking Photographic Society, with members showcasing their tremendous skills during the second Projected Digital Image (PDI) competition of the season, Len Walker writes. The images, projected onto the big screen, ranged from eye-catching wildlife and stunning portraits to twisting architectural marvels.

Darren Pullman awarded certificates to winners in the Advanced and Open classes.

In the Advanced Class, some of the most creative images included Rob Bonfield’s Watching the World Go By. Rob said: “The image shows my two-year-old grandson in Somerset on his first steam train trip. As he lives in Dubai, this was a new experience for him, and I was pleased the image captured his sense of immersion.”

Rob Bonfield: Watching The World Go By
Rob Bonfield: Watching The World Go By (Woking Photographic Society)

Jane Hibbert photographed hares during a weekend stay at Elmley Nature Reserve in Kent. She said: “I lay on a path, kept still, and waited for a hare to approach without noticing me. Dew Soaked Hare Approaching was head-on and clearly in motion, which I liked.”

Jane Hibbert: Dew Soaked Hare Approaching
Jane Hibbert: Dew Soaked Hare Approaching (Woking Photographic Society)

Emma Rowland’s Twist captures Vancouver Tower in Canada, a gravity-defying building that expands as it rises. Emma explained: “I over-exposed and cropped the image to emphasise the twist and the honeycomb design. The judge said it looks like a pack of cards carefully balanced on top of each other — a very apt description.”

Emma Rowland: Twist
Emma Rowland: Twist (Woking Photographic Society)

In the Open Class, Matthew Crees’ Voyeur was taken on a clifftop path at Milford-on-Sea. “The light was poor, so I was photographing a surfer and some Stonechats when a couple appeared to have a private moment in a public space. The Stonechat seemed to be watching, as was I — both of us voyeurs!”

Matthew Crees: Voyeur
Matthew Crees: Voyeur (Woking Photographic Society )

Judge Pullman said: “Alongside excellent examples of nature photography, there were several surprising and original images. I enjoyed chatting with the friendly members and even sampled a delicious piece of cake during the interval.”

Steve Morris: Hanna's Dystopian World
Steve Morris: Hanna's Dystopian World (Woking Photographic Society)

Woking Photographic Society welcomes photographers of all levels. Meetings are every Tuesday at 8 pm at the Parkview Centre, Sheerwater. More info: www.wokingps.uk, Facebook & Instagram: WokingPS

Mike Tibbotts: Free-range Turkey
Mike Tibbotts: Free-range Turkey (Woking Photographic Society)
Mike Gildon: High Speed Gannet
Mike Gildon: High Speed Gannet (Mike Gildon)
Steve Morris: Tamara
Steve Morris: Tamara (Steve Morris)