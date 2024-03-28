Woking Photographic Society has continued its season in style by showcasing its latest print competition. Club members enjoyed many stunning images, which included the natural world, landscapes, abstracts and perfect portraits (Len Walker writes).
The competition was reviewed by distinguished local photographer Peter Merry.
Among those that caught the judge’s eye in the advanced class were Cath Ind, who travelled to Brighton to see one of nature’s seasonal highlights – a starling murmuration.
She said: “Murmuration at Dusk was taken in February on a bright and sunny day, and it is a truly spectacular phenomenon, thousands and thousands of starlings gathering to roost as dusk falls.”
Steve Morris was photographing, Joss, a friend: “She came with this concept of a backlit set involving lace or chiffon,” he said. “Blue, Red and a Bit of Bum was lit predominantly from the back to show shape and form, and from the camera left to bring out detail in the fabric and her leg. We were very happy with the results.”
Thinesh Thirugnanasampanthar was up with the lark to travel to Lincolnshire for Wild Male and Female Kestrels. He said: “I left the house at 3am to get to the farmland location in good time.”
In the open class, Wendy Almond was prowling around her garden one frosty morning looking for an opportunity for some close-up photography of ice crystals.
“I walked towards my shed and spotted what I was looking for,” she said. “Each small window was covered in different creative shapes and patterns of delicate ice crystals, and I thought this would make a lovely picture, very unusual. I consider myself lucky to take Icy Window.”
