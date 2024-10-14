The star-studded cast of the New Victoria Theatre’s pantomime of dreams Sleeping Beauty came together for the first time at De Vere Horsley Estate to launch this year’s production.
The event offered a glimpse into what promises to be a spellbinding Woking panto, filled with laughter, magic and unforgettable moments.
A trio of panto legends – stage, screen and panto royalty Christopher Biggins as The Spirit of Dreams, Steps sensation and musical theatre star Faye Tozer as Carabosse, and Richard Cadell (with his iconic friend Sooty!) as Muddles – were joined by Rhiane Drummond as The Princess, Will Richardson as The Prince, Brenda Longman as The Queen and James Paterson as The King.
The photocall took place inside the mansion’s stunning secret chapel, where colourful stained-glassed windows and beautifully tiled cloisters added to the day’s magic.
As part of a long-standing tradition at the New Victoria Theatre, the opening night of Sleeping Beauty will welcome children with special needs and their families for an evening of fun-filled entertainment.
Gordon and Ann Parris, founders of the Children with Special Needs Foundation, have generously purchased all the seats in the auditorium for this special night.
The cast were delighted to accept a donation cheque from the couple, covering the cost of every seat and symbolising their support for this remarkable cause.
The aim of the foundation is to raise funds to support individuals, groups and schools in their request for equipment, holidays and tuition, and to provide essential care for children with special needs.
Sleeping Beauty takes to the stage at the New Victoria Theatre from Friday 6 December until Sunday 5 January.
“What a fabulous panto press day for Sleeping Beauty at De Vere Horsley Estate," said Faye Tozer. "I’m already obsessed with the panto family I’ll be sharing the stage with this year – it’s going to be a belter!"
To book, visit www.atgtickets.com