A trio of panto legends – stage, screen and panto royalty Christopher Biggins as The Spirit of Dreams, Steps sensation and musical theatre star Faye Tozer as Carabosse, and Richard Cadell (with his iconic friend Sooty!) as Muddles – were joined by Rhiane Drummond as The Princess, Will Richardson as The Prince, Brenda Longman as The Queen and James Paterson as The King.