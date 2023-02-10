TWO men from Woking have been chosen to compete in the Special Olympics World Games later this year.
Dominic Hsu will take part in the cycling races and Michael Lines is in the ten-pin bowling team for the Games in Berlin in June.
Dominic, 36, works at the British Heart Foundation furniture shop in the town centre and has been cycling since he was four.
He and Michael, 34, will be among 66 athletes in the Team Special Olympics GB squad taking part in 15 sports with support from 28 coaches and 22 staff.
Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “Huge congratulations to all our athletes who have been selected to represent Team SOGB.
“To represent Team SOGB as an athlete with intellectual disabilities deserves the highest praise and recognition.
“Given the incredibly challenging circumstances that we have encountered in recent years, winning a place in the Special Olympics World Games squad is not only an incredibly proud moment for our athletes, but for their loved ones and our fantastic team of volunteers who make Special Olympics GB happen.”
Stephen Walker, head of delegation for the Special Olympics World Summer Games, said: “For our athletes making up Team SOGB, representing your country is a massive honour and we are very much looking forward to working with them all over the next few months to ensure they are ready to have the best possible time at the Games.
“The Special Olympics World Games 2023 will be a celebration of inclusion, and we cannot wait to see our athletes in action doing their country proud.”
The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be the world’s largest inclusive sporting event of the year, with 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports.
The Games open on 17 June at the Olympiastadion Berlin, with the competition taking place over nine days.
Special Olympics GB is the UK’s largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.
More than 6,500 athletes are participating at one of the 95 accredited programmes in England, Scotland and Wales, which are run by a team of around 3,500 volunteers.
The Special Olympics World Games takes place every four years with the first Games held in Chicago in 1968.
To donate to Special Olympics GB’s expenses for the Games, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/SOGBWorldGames2023.