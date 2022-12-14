WOKING Music Festival combined quantity and quality during some memorable occasions.
With entrants in excess of 600, this year proved to be not only one of the largest festivals but an outstanding renewal.
It was held from 5 to 26 November, with classes incorporating speech and drama, vocal, instrumental and piano.
All classes were up on pre-pandemic levels, except for the choirs. Nevertheless, the committee felt it was an extraordinarily successful festival once again, with impressive feedback to the talented entrants from adjudicators Ann Bauer (speech and drama), Richard Deering (piano), Gillian Johnston (instrumental) and Belinda Mikhail (vocal and choral).
Gillian said that in 30 years of adjudicating she had never had a section where she gave four outstanding grades. It would be unusual to give one, so four was something special, even by the standards of the Woking festival.
Piano classes took place this year at St John’s Church. The committee were thrilled to have a beautiful grand piano supplied for the competition by Handel Pianos of Sunningdale, and thanked them for supporting the festival.
Richard Deering, piano adjudicator, said: “The value of music, speech and dance festivals is sadly underestimated in terms of building self-confidence and self-esteem. The musical performance at this year’s festival has been astonishingly high.”
The festival ended with thanks to all the exceptionally talented entrants for their contributions.
Christine Loosemore, the festival chair and piano section secretary, said: “Richard Deering has been extremely impressed with the high standard. We have had 13 performances that were awarded outstanding and many distinctions.
Woking should be proud to have these talented youngsters and dedicated volunteers in the area."
Richard Deering, piano adjudicator
“The piano evenings have been most enjoyable and the audiences very appreciative.
“Congratulations to all the entrants for a wonderful festival enjoyed by all.”
The festival, which began in 1926, supports performance opportunities for amateurs and is one of the largest and most successful in Surrey.
Richard added: “In the current climate, volunteering seems a little unfashionable and such festivals rely on a dedicated band of volunteers. The success of the festival is due to accomplished local teachers and also the unsung heroes who have organised this complex structure and brought it to such success.
The festival is supported by an active committee and others who help from time to time. However, the effort in putting on the festival each year is huge, so if you feel you could help, even for just a couple of hours, contact [email protected]
The Woking Young Musician of the Year competition will take place on Saturday 4 February 2023 at 7.30pm in St John’s Church.
Competitors for the event will be nominated by the adjudicators from those taking part in the festival. The winners of the Most Promising Young Singer award, the Most Promising Young Actor award, as well as the Woking Junior Young Musicians of the Year, will also perform at the concert.