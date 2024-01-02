A Woking woman has been appointed OBE in the King’s New Year Honours.
Elizabeth Hutton was honoured for services to education and prevention of stillbirths.
She is chief executive of Kicks Count, a charity which aims to reduce the UK’s high stillbirth and neonatal death rate by raising awareness of baby movements.
Elizabeth, 43, became involved with Kicks Count as a volunteer after losing her son Toby midway through her pregnancy in 2010. She took over as chief executive in 2013, and Kicks Count is now one of the leading pregnancy charities in the UK.
“I’m delighted, it wasn’t on the radar at all,” Elizabeth said of her award.
“The point of the charity is to raise awareness.
“And anything that helps generate awareness can only be a good thing. My aim is to reach every pregnant woman to highlight the importance of her baby’s movements.”
The charity urges pregnant women to keep track of their unborn child’s movement and note any change so that they can flag any potential problems with a health professional early on.
By raising awareness of baby movements and encouraging mums to report any change in movement immediately, it is estimated that a third of stillbirths could be prevented.
Elizabeth, mother of Emily, 15, and Joshua, 12, received a previous accolade in 2015 from the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who presented her with a Points of Light award recognising individuals who are changing their community and inspiring others.
“It’s not just about getting our own message across, it’s about tackling myths and misinformation that could’ve been in families for years,” added Elizabeth, who has also come through a battle with cancer in recent years.
“Just when you think you’re getting there, along comes a social-media platform where anyone could be giving advice that’s incorrect or out of date.
“There are always new challenges.
“But while people are getting pregnant we’ll be there trying to get our message across.”
Woking-born Ron Dennis has received a knighthood for services to industry and charity.
Dennis, 76, enjoyed huge success in Formula One as team principal at Woking-based McLaren, where he secured seven constructors’ championships.