Woking’s MP has set up a new cross-party Parliamentary group aimed at empowering passengers by holding South Western Railway (SWR) to account.
In an announcement on social media yesterday (Wednesday, March 5), Liberal Democrat Will Forster, announced the launch of the cross-party group of MPs and industry stakeholders.
Mr Forster recently visited Woking’s own miniature railway, Mizens. Whilst wearing a train conductor’s hat, he dryly commented to camera that it was the only train in Woking that arrives on time.
The new group aims to work with SWR to improve services for passengers across their network, with a focus on cost and reliability. Members from across the political sphere will now be better informed and can press questions raised by their residents at a time when British railway services are evidently struggling with service provision.
Mr Forster’s announcement comes just days after confirmation of another 4.6 per cent rise in rail fares.This follows ticket price rises of 3.8 per cent in 2022, 5.9 per cent in 2023, and 4.9 per cent in 2024 and means a Woking to Waterloo season ticket now costs an eye watering £4,260.
Mr Forster said: “My constituents in Woking, and passengers right across the South Western Railway network, deserve a fair deal as they travel by train. We should expect cheaper and more reliable services.
“The announcement over the weekend of a further 4.6 per cent rise in rail fares is another slap in the face for hard pressed commuters and really emphasises the need for this new group.
“For too long our unreliable and expensive trains have caused chaos for rail passengers. Endless delays, cancelled trains and soaring ticket prices mean that for many, train travel is not an option. I want to change that.
“Unlocking a better service for rail passengers will increase social mobility and economic opportunity for thousands. It will help us begin to address the enormous economic challenges faced by our town and across the region. That, I am sure, is something we can all get on board with.”
He went on to point out that a Freedom of Information request has revealed more than 55,000 rush hour trains were either fully or partially cancelled last year, a 10 per cent increase on the year before and the worst record since 2019.