Woking MP Will Forster has released a statement following today’s verdict (December 11) of the Sara Sharif case.
He said: “What happened to Sara was appalling, heartbreaking, and vile. I want to first thank the jurors and the justice system for their verdict. There is no doubt this has been an extremely difficult and distressing case to engage with.
“Her father and step-mother have been found guilty of her murder. Her uncle has been found guilty of allowing the death of a child.
“Although it's right that justice has been served, we now owe it to Sara's memory to ensure that a horrendous case like this can't happen again.
“Sara was tortured for ten years. It is heartbreaking to think of the warning signs that were missed that allow her to die at the hands of those who were meant to protect her.
“We need an immediate inquest into her murder. This will be vital for understanding how the system let Sara down and what changes will be needed to prevent this tragedy from happening again.
“I will push for these reviews to be fast-tracked and put my full weight behind making it happen.
“Sara’s life cannot be brought back, but we owe it to her—and every vulnerable child—to ensure her suffering was not in vain. Change must happen, and I will not rest until it does.”