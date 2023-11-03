WOKING MP Jonathan Lord has just launched his Christmas-card competition for all local primary-school pupils aged four to 11 across Woking.
Letters have been sent out to all local headteachers across the Woking constituency encouraging their schools and children to participate.
Pupils can use pens, colouring pencils or paint to create their designs but it is politely requested that glitter is avoided (mostly for environmental reasons). The designs must also be completed on a single side of A4 paper.
The winning design will appear on the front of our MP’s Christmas card and will win a certificate. There will also be some certificates for runners-up. The card featuring the winning entry will be sent to the King, to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street and to many local residents and businesses this Christmas.
Mr Lord said: “I am delighted to launch this Christmas-card competition. And with less than two months until Christmas, there’s never been a better time to start getting into the festive spirit and take part.
“There are no criteria for the designs, so I encourage pupils to use the full scope of their imagination, but it would be fun for a few entries to perhaps include a favourite landmark in or around Woking.”
Entries must be received by Mr Lord’s office by Friday, November 24. They can be scanned and sent by email to [email protected] or posted to Mr Lord at the House of Commons, SW1A 0AA or posted/hand-delivered to his Woking office at Churchill House, Chobham Road, Woking, GU21 4AA.
Schools or parents are asked to make sure that the pupil’s name and school and age or year group are marked clearly on the back of the A4 design but these details should not, ideally, be visible on the front.