A WOKING man has been jailed for five years for multiple online sexual offences against children.
Mohammed Suleman Malik, 21, was first identified by police when officers from Surrey Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team suspected he was uploading indecent images of children online. Malik was arrested in June 2022 and an examination of his devices confirmed he had uploaded indecent images of children and distributed them.
In January 2023, police received information indicating Malik had arranged to commit a child sex offence. Officers intercepted Malik at Woking train station where he was further arrested.
The team worked through the night to bring the case to the Crown Prosecution Service and the next day Malik was charged with 11 offences. These included possession of indecent images, making of indecent images, possession of prohibited images of children, publishing obscene material and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Malik pleaded guilty to all offences at Guildford Crown Court on November 24 where he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.
Detective Constable Jen Nisbett, from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “This result is the culmination of a rigorous investigation into Malik’s abhorrent behaviour.
‘‘While it’s been found that Malik did not speak directly with any specific child, sending and viewing the images continues to further the exploitation of children across the country.”