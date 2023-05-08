WOKING Litter Warriors founder Lauren Horncastle and dad David recently joined other community organisation and charity leaders at a 10 Downing Street reception.
The event was hosted by Stuart Andrew, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, who also has charities as part of his remit.
Mr Andrew commended those in attendance for their selfless work in often challenging circumstances and wished everyone well for their endeavours in the future.
“As Minister for Civil Society, I see the best that this country has to offer, and the selflessness and hard work of community champions is something we can all be proud of,” Mr Andrew said.
“Across the country, the support, kindness, and effort of charity champions cannot be underestimated.
“During difficult times, local charities have been a lifeline for many across the country. Sacrificing their time and energy for the greater good, often without recognition, these champions are the beating hearts of our communities. Their tireless work should not go unnoticed.”
The Warriors pair were also given a tour of the Palace of Westminster by Woking MP Jonathan Lord, who had arranged their invitation to the reception.
The tour took in Westminster Hall and both the Commons and the Lords, together with a brief visit to the House of Commons Terrace, made all the shorter by the prevailing rain and stiff breeze.
“We had a fantastic time,” Lauren said. “The highlight was certainly the reception at No.10, but we were also able to sit in the public gallery of both the Commons and the Lords to watch proceedings, and the sense of history is immense.
“A big thanks to Mr Lord for the invitation and for making our visit so informative and enjoyable.”
Mr Lord said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Lauren and David to Westminster and celebrate the fantastic work of the Woking Litter Warriors at this special reception for community champions.
“The fantastic efforts of Woking Litter Warriors to protect our environment by getting rid of litter is something that is hugely appreciated by local residents and almost certainly by our local wildlife too!”