Since its first outing in 2016, Woking Lions’ Martian Race on Horsell Common has gone from strength to strength to raise funds for charitable purposes, even overcoming a two-year break during the Covid pandemic.
This year the club wishes to thank a group from Horsell Runners who planned and managed the most successful race ever, raising more than £13,400 for local causes.
At a social event at Horsell Bowls Club, Woking Lions donated £8,500, with Jonathan Lord MP and Richard Roberts of Trident Honda presenting the cheques.
The beneficiaries were York Road Project, Woking District Scouts, Horsell Scouts and Guides, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, White Lodge Centre, Woking Community Transport and Transform Housing and Support.
The recipients commented that this was particularly appreciated as they had just been informed that their Woking Borough Council grants were being cut.
Donations have already been given to LinkAble and Citizens Advice Woking while further amounts are reserved for a school for special needs and two local primary schools.
The balance will be allocated for other good causes.
Woking Lions would like to thank the following sponsors and supporters, without whom the event would not be possible: Trident Honda, McLaren, who kindly allowed the use of their car parks and set up the race village, Heather Farm Café and Foundations Estate Agents, whilst Optichrome of Maybury Road provided all the printed material.
Thanks also go to Horsell Scouts, who have provided tentage since 2016, District Scouts, who supplied transport, and Horsell Guides.
Waitrose of Goldsworth Park and Horsell Co-op provided water for runners and sustenance for the 30 marshals who were on duty around the course.
The aim in 2024 is to increase the number of runners and maximise the money raised to support even more local charities and groups.
The Martian Race is scheduled for June 2024 with reservations being made through the Martian Race website here.