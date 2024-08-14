House prices increased by 1.8% – more than the average for the South East – in Woking in June, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.9% annual decline.
The average Woking house price in June was £446,613, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8% increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 1%, and Woking was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Woking fell by £18,000 – putting the area 57th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Oxford, where property prices increased on average by 10.3%, to £470,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Epsom and Ewell lost 7.7% of their value, giving an average price of £502,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Woking spent an average of £329,000 on their property – £14,000 less than a year ago, but £26,000 more than in June 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £548,000 on average in June – 66.6% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Woking in June – they increased 2.2%, to £390,496 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.6% monthly; down 4.3% annually; £924,524 average
- Semi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; down 2.8% annually; £489,360 average
- Flats: up 1.7% monthly; down 4.6% annually; £258,156 average
How do property prices in Woking compare?
Buyers paid 16.8% more than the average price in the South East (£383,000) in June for a property in Woking. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £652,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in Woking. Elmbridge properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Gosport (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in (insert LA with highest house price).
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Woking: £446,613
- The South East: £382,522
- UK: £287,924
Annual change to June
- Woking: -3.9%
- The South East: +2%
- UK: +2.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
- Oxford: +10.3%
- Epsom and Ewell: -7.7%