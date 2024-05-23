Two Woking High School pupils have won places in the finals of an international Braille literacy skills competition against thousands of participants.
Grace Branscombe, 16, and Hayley Xie, 13, were among 16 students who took part in the UK round of the International Braille Challenge.
They were competing against other visually impaired children competing in 40 venues across the United States and Canada.
Woking High School students have been taking part in the competition informally for a couple of years after Sophie Lock, who organises resources for the visually impaired students, was looking for something in which they could challenge themselves.
Last year, the school was chosen to run the first formal UK round, and did so again this year.
When all the work has been marked by the organisers, the Braille Institute in the US, prizes are awarded and the top 10 in each of the five age categories in the overall challenge qualify for the two-day final round in Los Angeles in June.
Grace and Hayley got themselves into that elite group and are going to LA in June with Mrs Lock to compete against the best in the finals.
Mrs Lock said the tasks are very challenging and include listening to a text and then writing it in Braille to exacting standards.
“It’s read in an American accent and with American terminology,” she said.
There is also a proof-reading task, in which students have to detect errors of spelling, punctuation and the incorrect use of Braille code.
Another task is interpreting a chart, graphic or table.
“I’m very proud of Grace and Hayley for their achievement,” Mrs Lock said.
The Braille Institute launched the first Braille Challenge in 2000 to motivate students to practice and hone their Braille literacy skills, to help them improve their studies and life after school.