A retired grandad from Woking has thanked colleagues for organising an epic bike ride which raised £30,000 for Bowel Cancer UK in support of his daughter.
Bob Baillie, 67, took part in the event along with colleagues from his former company United Rental Group Ltd and its licensees.
His daughter Emily Driscoll, 42, who has stage 4 bowel cancer, joined for the last few miles with children Ella, 11, and Charlie, 14.
The two-day cycle started in Norwich and ended 170 miles and two days later at United’s HQ in Chesterfield.
Bob, whose wife Anne also took part in the event, said Emily had been 38 when she was first diagnosed. He added that she had been to the GP with symptoms a few times but because of her age, hadn’t originally been tested for the disease.
However, it was eventually picked up and Emily had surgery. Unfortunately, the cancer had spread into her lungs and she is now classified as having stage four of the disease.
“I’m unbelievably proud of her,” Bob said.
“She’s positive, she doesn’t complain, she just gets on with it despite all the treatment and side effects.”
In total, 11 riders took part in the full two-day ride, with others taking part for a portion of the way or joining in on exercise bikes.
Bob added: “It’s been an incredible achievement by all involved and I want to thank them all.
“The money raised will go towards an amazing cause and hopefully help people like Emily with support and information in the future.”
Kelsey Lawrence, senior corporate partnerships officer for Bowel Cancer UK, said: “The whole team should be really proud of what they have achieved, and we thank them for their generosity.”