A leading football club in Surrey is backing efforts to help residents hit their goals by boosting their confidence with numbers.
Woking FC has teamed up with Surrey County Council (SCC) to encourage its supporters to sign up to Multiply so they do not get caught offside when figuring things out.
It is estimated 1 in 7 adults in Surrey do not have a GCSE equivalent in maths. The government-funded Multiply programme looks to change that – by offering free flexible courses packed with practical tips.
Clare Curran, SCC’s cabinet member for children and families, lifelong learning, said: “We are delighted that Woking FC is supporting the Multiply campaign by promoting it to their supporters and the wider community.
“Around half of the UK working age population don’t have strong numeracy skills, or don’t feel confident about using numbers.
“Multiply has been created to help bridge that numeracy skills gap to help Surrey adults reach their full potential and ensure no one is left behind.”
Simon Jones, business development director for Woking FC added: “Woking FC has always had strong community links, supporting a number of local charities and community initiatives.
“We’re keen promoters of lifelong learning amongst our own staff and teams, so we are delighted to be able to add our support for the Multiply program.
“It is a fantastic opportunity for people to improve their maths skills and confidence and we’d encourage all our supporters and visitors to check out the range of free courses on offer.”
There is a mix of online and in-person courses available through Multiply. Many have been created to fill the needs of specific industries, such as construction, healthcare and early years.
Others are designed to cater to interests such as gardening and cooking. Courses are running now and continue until the end of March 2025.