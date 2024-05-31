Woking Dance Space returned to the Rhoda McGaw theatre for its 2024 show Chasing The Light, with a fantastic array of styles from ballet to jazz, tap to commercial.
Woking borough councillor Peter Graves was in the audience on Saturday night and said: “It was a thoroughly uplifting evening.
“The quality of the choreography was exceptional, and we are so fortunate to have such a talented group of dancers in the borough”.
Another audience member posted on Instagram that the show “was a fantastic opportunity to watch talented individuals from the local community showcasing the importance and beauty of dance.” They added: “Over two hours, we saw the full range of dance styles: from ballet to contemporary, different forms of jazz and tap, along with street dance.
“All the dancers performed with exemplary commitment, technical ability, infectious energy, and a determination to entertain the audience.
“All the dancers demonstrated Woking Dance Space’s ethos: that dance transcends age and offers everyone an amazing opportunity to express themselves through movement and dance.
“With well over 100 dancers to direct and manage on stage, this must have been a Herculean labour of love and everyone deserves to be showered with praise.”
Show director Gretchen Fox Kiefer said: “Chasing The Light was such an amazing show.
“Everyone involved, including dancers, choreographers, costume seamstresses and those backstage, put everything into it, and it showed on stage. Very professional work!
“We have a great team of people who pull this off, and I am very grateful for everyone’s hard work. Well done everyone, and thank you.”
Woking Dance Space is a non-profit organisation established 29 years ago and is run on a voluntary basis by trustees for the community.
It provides dance classes for adults of any age or ability, with 20 classes a week in daytime and evening slots.