Woking Community Hospital has opened a bespoke green space outside the Bradley Unit.
The garden area, curated by NHS Property Services (NHSPS) and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), serves as a neuro-rehabilitation unit that provides assessments, advice and rehabilitation for adults who have acquired a brain injury or complex neurological illness.
Previously, the grounds were maintained but uninspiring; the last time the Bradley Unit garden space received investment was in 1950.
Since the transformation, patients and staff have a place to rest and recover in tranquil surroundings with flowers, greenery and garden beds.
Laura Mills, corporate social responsibility manager for NHSPS, said: “The garden space is outside the Bradley Unit, a stroke and head-injury ward. Many of the patients spend a long time on the ward, so we wanted to create a space that could be used by patients and aid their recovery, and be used by staff and visitors.”
Sue Wales, head of strategic transformation at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust, added: “I hope to see this space used every day, even through the winter. Being outdoors and connecting with nature has positive wellbeing impacts for staff, patients, carers, families and visitors.
“Evidence shows gardens can influence faster recovery with patients returning home quicker. Co-designing this space with the RHS made such a difference by providing valuable expertise.”