Woking-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk has a new cycling and walking challenge for October 2024.
Its Camino Portugués Trail combines three days of walking and three days of cycling from the colourful city of Porto, Portugal, to the historic streets of Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain, covering 173 miles six days.
Choose a traditional bike or an E bike to complete the first three days of the challenge, riding above sand dunes, along promenades and boardwalks, then take a taxi boat across the River Minho and cross into Northern Spain to begin three days’ walking on forest trails through small towns and picturesque villages.
The final stretch of the challenge walks through the famous Obradoiro Square and past the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela.
The challenge is from 5 to 13 October 2024 and costs from £1,800, excluding flights. It is based on eight nights’ accommodation on a twin-sharing basis and includes most meals, bike hire, guide, Pilgrim’s Passport, training plan, medal and Compostella Certificate, Technical T-shirts, cap and backpack cover, plus training plans and support throughout.
Bikes, panniers and helmets are included – E bikes are available at £150 additional charge.
Full training plans and support are given by Walk the Walk on every part of the adventure and challenge. An experienced guide and Walk the Walk representative will be leading the way on this very personal experience.
For more information and to book, visit walkthewalk.org or call 01483 741430.
Walk the Walk is best known for its original night-time MoonWalk events in London, Scotland and Iceland, where thousands of women, men and children take on a half or full marathon overnight wearing its trademark decorated bras to raise awareness than “anyone can get breast cancer”. Walk the Walk has raised over £140 million to date.