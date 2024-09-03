RESIDENTS at Bernard Sunley, the Woking care home run by Friends of the Elderly, are enjoying weekly exercise and team building sessions delivered by Cardinals in the Community, the charitable arm of Woking Football Club.
“I was keen to introduce an interactive and inclusive activity for the residents, “ said Cristina Lopez, an activities coordinators at Bernard Sunley. “Knowing that a lot of our residents love football, and especially Woking FC, I contacted Cardinals in the Community. They were happy to host a weekly meaningful activities class, now it’s probably the most popular weekly activity we have.”
Cardinals in the Community’s Owen Sims visits Bernard Sunley each week.
“We work on a mix of exercises and sports with the residents, which we adapt to suit individual abilities,” said Owen. “We begin with a light warm up, followed by an inclusive game which the residents can all take part in and finish off the session with a gentle cool down and stretching exercises.
“The exercises and games we play with the residents are tailored to help with hand and eye coordination, dexterity, balance and flexibility.”
Cristina added: “The games Owen gets the residents engaged with change each week. They’ve played skittles, bowling, throwing the bean bags, magnetic darts and, of course, football.
“There are over 18 residents who regularly join the sessions with more taking part each week, and quite a few supporters cheering their friends on.
“We have a couple of avid Cardinals fans. One, Pam Kaine, has been a Woking supporter for many years, visiting the ground and watching the games with her family.”
Franc Kaizik is another long-term Woking supporter. “I love the football sessions as I was a big Woking fan,” he said. “I also support Arsenal, but not so much these days. My son is still a big fan, but Woking reminds me of my old days.”