THE Woking Calendar Girls have posed for another fundraising effort, this year in football kit to coincide with World Cup fever.
The venture is the brainchild of community radio DJ Christine Mabbutt, who roped in six others to pose in their favourite football kits at the Woking FC ground.
Proceeds from the 2023 calendars will go to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care.
Four years ago, Christine persuaded relatives and friends to pose naked, with strategically placed props, much like the Yorkshire WI women whose story was made into a hit film in 2003.
The following year, the group posed for a second calendar as St Trinian’s schoolgirls.
This year they chose a football theme and John Katz, the Woking FC chief executive, allowed them to use the Laithwaite Community Stadium for the shoot.
The photos were once again taken by music industry photographer Derek D’Souza, whose subjects have included Paul Weller.
The Woking music legend’s sister, Nicky Weller, is a friend of Christine and is one of the models in the new calendar.
Christine said the £10 calendars are on sale at Knaphill Post Office, as well as the hospice in Goldsworth Park and the Modfather clothing shop in Camden, north London.
“I dressed as a referee, which was fun,” Christine said.
“I ordered 100 calendars and I’ve only got about 25 left.