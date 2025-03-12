An accessibility activist said he is “absolutely beyond rage” that a Surrey council is planning to charge for blue badge applications for car parking.
Chair of Woking Access Group, Cliff Bush OBE slammed it as a “tax on the most vulnerable” as people with disabilities may have to fork out for town centre parking.
Woking Borough Council announced as part of its 2025/26 budget it is adding a £25 administrative fee for people applying for a blue badge pass which allows users to park for free in all council-owned car parks. Usually blue badge holders only have free parking to on-street car parking, so the pass is an additional permit.
Free parking to blue badge holders in play and display areas is offered as a discretionary service by cash-strapped Woking council, rather than a mandatory duty. People with blue badges can still use on-street parking for free.
But Mr Bush, chair of Woking Access Group, said the change “reduced the accessibility to Woking” as service users have to pay for the special blue badge to park in town centre car parks. “The council doesn’t own the car parks, residents do,” said Mr Bush, “and I pay my council tax”.
Councillor Dale Roberts, deputy leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “We remain committed to accessibility in the borough, ensuring our fees and charges are fair, equitable and socially responsible, whilst remaining affordable for the council.”
Not a money making strategy, the cash-strapped council is predicting that around 1,440 people will renew the blue badge this year to generate almost £30k to nearly cover the cost of the scheme.
Permits are issued to match the expiry date of the Blue Badge, which in most cases is three years. For those that use the scheme, the £25 administrative fee is equivalent to £8.33 a year for continued access to free, unlimited parking in Woking council’s town centre car parks.
Mr Bush explained £25 is a lot of money for someone living off £80 a week on benefits. He said he was fuming that neither he nor other Woking accessibility groups were consulted on the change.
Residents with disabilities will be “disproportionately impacted” by the introduction of the administration fee, the council’s equality impact assessment stated. To soften the blow, the report said people will be notified early of the proposed fee increases to help them prepare in advance.
Cllr Roberts, portfolio holder for parking services, said: “Whilst Blue Badges are intended for on-street parking only, the council’s Blue Badge permit scheme enables holders to park completely free of charge in the council’s town centre car parks.
“Administering the scheme costs the council around £30,000 a year, yet data suggests over a third of all permit holders don’t make use of them. Consequently, to help cover the cost of administering the Blue Badge permit scheme we will be introducing a small charge for new applications and renewals.
“For those that do not wish to pay, Blue Badge holders may use the on-street parking bays available throughout the town centre.”