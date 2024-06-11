Woking Borough Council (WBC) is urging residents to help refugee families integrate into life in Woking.
According to WBC, more than 500 Syrian, Ukrainian and Afghan refugees have resettled in town since 2015. Volunteers support refugees to overcome a number of challenges and integrate into their new communities. Offering a warm welcome and imparting basic skills that are essential in day-to-day life in the UK.
Duties may include explaining how to use public transport, accessing health care, learning the local area, connecting with community groups and offering interpreting assistance with developing English language skills.
WBC’s voluntary sector co-ordinator Elspeth Andrews said: “Volunteers are the heart and soul of our vibrant communities. Often unsung heroes, I am inspired every day by the hard work and dedication of those residents who go above and beyond giving up their own time for the benefit of others.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our army of local volunteers and hope many more local people are inspired to come forward and support someone in need – in particular our refugee community.
“Volunteer support will help refugees become independent, confident individuals who can flourish in their new lives here in Woking. Whether you have the odd day, morning, or hour to spare, it all helps make a positive impact.”
The council’s resettlement team and Volunteer Woking will be on-hand to support volunteers throughout their volunteering journey. Applicants must undergo a DBS check, basic safeguarding and cultural awareness training before carrying out the role.