Newly released figures from National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice have revealed that Woking Borough Council (WBC) referred 1,288 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23. National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has written to the Leader of WBC urging the council to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts. WBC figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request, show the authority referred 1,288 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – a -71 per cent decrease on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19. The charity said that bailiff use remains too high, with action needed to improve collection practices. Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022/23 – broadly unchanged on pre-pandemic levels (2.65 million in 2018/19). The findings, based on Freedom of Information requests to local authorities, form part of wider research into council tax debt and collection practices published by the Centre for Social Justice Which reveals that 1.3 million households fell behind on their council tax bill in 2022/23. Bailiffs, known officially as enforcement agents, have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears, parking penalty charge notices and other debts. National Debtline is calling for national changes from the Government to help reduce and reform bailiff action, including through new ring-fenced funding for councils to provide 100% Council Tax Support schemes for those on the lowest incomes. Locally, the charity-run service is calling for WBC to adopt all six of its ‘six steps’ to improve collection practices. This includes exempting residents receiving local Council Tax Support from any form of bailiff action.