Woking Borough Council has published proposals that will deliver more than £8 million in savings related to council services and support the delivery of a balance budget for the next financial year.
The proposals have to be confirmed by council next Thursday (February 8, 2024).
Council leader Ann-Marie Barker said: “These proposals are an important first step towards our objective to live within our means and return Woking to long-term financial sustainability.”
Key proposals include:
Pool in the Park will remain open and it will continue to operate. Instead of a phased closure, operating shortfalls of approximately £400,000 will be met through increased swim fees and charges.
Centres for the community and day-care facilities: Older people’s day-care services will continue to be provided at Hale End Court in Old Woking but the day-care services provided at The Vyne in Knaphill and St Mary’s in Byfleet will cease.
Sports pavilions: The council is exploring ways to keep as many of the borough’s 13 sports pavilions open through community asset transfers.
Neighbourhood services: The current high standard of grounds maintenance and street cleaning services will be scaled back to statutory levels. Litter-bin emptying, tree works and other public-safety-related works will continue unaffected.
Economic development services: Business liaison and support services will be scaled back. Instead, the council will work with Surrey County Council’s economic development team, along with local business networks such as Woking Chamber of Commerce.
Grants to voluntary and community groups would cease from 2024-25.
Voluntary and community groups have already received assistance in finding alternative sources of funding.
Public toilets: All public toilets will close, except those located in Victoria Place and Wolsey Walk in Woking town centre. The council will instead signpost to alternative locations, such as participating cafes and other council facilities.
Fees and charges: To meet increased service pressure and inflationary costs, it is necessary to increase fees and charges across a variety of services.
Council staff: To reflect service changes a council-wide staff restructure is under way with a loss of up to 60 staff.
This year’s council tax and budget will be set at a meeting of the council on Monday, March 4.