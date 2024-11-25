Storm Bert lashed Woking with high winds and heavy rain last weekend, forcing the closure of Victoria Way and setting social media buzzing with claims of cladding once again falling from the Hilton hotel.
Woking Borough Council, however, were quick to set the record straight over the cladding issue.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the closure of Victoria Way adjacent to the Victoria Square development on Sunday 24 November.
“High-speed winds caused by Storm Bert led to a small amount of visible movement to an exterior panel on level 7 of the Green Car Park. As a precaution, Surrey Police temporarily closed Victoria Way. Victoria Way has reopened.
“Contrary to media reports, no exterior panels became loose or were dislodged during the storm and remained securely in place throughout the weekend’s storm.
“We would like to reassure residents that the building remains safe, however, Victoria Square Woking Ltd is working closely with its construction contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine, to ensure that best practice continues across the project.
“We understand a small number of hotel guests were moved to the other side of the building as a precaution. The hotel was not evacuated.
“We would like to thank Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue who attended the scene and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”