Many local people may have personal recollections of bombs, doodlebugs, rockets and crashing aircraft that fell on Surrey during the Second World War, or have heard others recall impacts.
In a fascinating project, Martin Stilwell and other volunteers at Surrey History Centre in Woking are mapping all such impacts onto an interactive map on the centre’s www.exploringsurreyspast.org.uk website. The project will run for two years.
Project leader Martin will give an online talk on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, when he will discuss the project, its aims and successes and some of the lessons learned.
Titled Terror from the sky: mapping air raids on Surrey in World War II, the event will take place on Zoom, from 5.30pm to 6.45pm. Tickets are £5.
Bookings can be made online, by phone on 01483 518737 or in the foyer at Surrey History Centre (130 Goldsworth Road, Woking, GU21 6ND).
Attendees will be sent their unique Zoom link and password after payment has been received.