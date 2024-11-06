A Woking based charity has launched one of its annual fundraising events that takes place overseas.
Cancer charity Walk the Walk’s MoonWalk Iceland will run on Saturday, May 31 next year with participants walking 26.2 miles.
The marathon will pass through Iceland’s various landscapes, raising essential funds for those affected by breast and other cancers.
Set against the backdrop of Lake Mývatn, the marathon route showcases Iceland’s rich wildlife, volcanic scenery and ancient lava formations. After crossing the finish line, walkers can unwind in the mineral-rich waters of Iceland’s nature baths.
Emma Ackroyd from Doncaster was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, aged just 35. At the time, she signed up for the MoonWalk London as a fitness goal following her treatment.
She vowed to take on the Iceland event, if she survived another 10 years. This year, she did just that, walking with a team of eight friends from her local gym.
She said: “Although I did The MoonWalk London straight out of chemotherapy, which made me feel alive, completing The MoonWalk Iceland ten years on made me realise how far I’ve come and the journey I’ve travelled.
“I couldn’t have wished to complete it with a better bunch of girls and my mother-in-law Jo, who are friends for life. Crossing the finishing line was not only inspiring for me, but highlighted to others going through breast cancer treatment that there is hope.”
In addition to the marathon, the six-day adventure includes a host of guided excursions. Highlights include the famed Blue Lagoon, whale-watching, hiking a volcano, exploring Reykjavik, and visiting Dettifoss – the most powerful waterfall in Europe.
There are also MoonWalks in London and Scotland and for people who can’t make those events, a virtual option is available where you can choose where you walk and the distance.