SURREY Police have released the regular crime report for the Woking area.
"These reports are sent to Neighbourhood Watch coordinators registered on the local Neighbourhood Alert system with the purpose of making you aware of what is happening in Woking," said Bob Cowell of Goldsworth Park, on the Nextdoor community forum. "But also, are you able to identify any property or any private CCTV which might be able to assist?
"This is only a chosen snapshot of what has happened in Woking during this period. Did you see anything suspicious?"
Woking incidents in the last week:
Burglary. Dartmouth Avenue, Sheerwater. Monday 6 February 09:00 – Wednesday 8 February 13:20. Incident number 45230015863. Unoccupied flat broken into through balcony window.
Burglary. East Hill, Maybury Friday 10 February 22:30. 45230016142. Property entered from the back garden. Cash stolen.
Burglary. Loder Close, Sheerwater. Monday 6 February – Monday 13 February. 45230017130. Gas pipes and water pipes cut from inside and outside properties.
Keyless Vehicle Theft. Old School Place, Westfield. Monday 13 February 18:00 – Tuesday 14 February 08:25. 45230017460. Grey BMW 520 stolen from driveway.
Crime Vehicle. Jelley Way, Westfield. Tuesday 14 February 02:35. 45230017426. Blue BMW 320 stolen from driveway.
Can you provide any information relating to the following recent incidents/activities? Do you have any CCTV locally that might capture anything in connection to these incidents? Surrey Police can now send links to you to upload CCTV remotely if required. If so, please report via the Surrey Police web page:
https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting the appropriate incident number.