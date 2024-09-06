2024/0590: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning permission PLAN/2023/0010 dated 27/06/2023 (Erection of a two-storey side extension, part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey porch) changes to approve plans to allow for a reduction in the width of the rear and side extensions. Condition Number(s): Condition 2 - Drawing Numbers Conditions(s) Removal: Client would like to reduce the size of the approved side extension. Omit the following drawings B.01 Block Plan P.01 Proposed Site Layout P.06 Rev C Proposed Ground Floor Plan P.07 Rev B Proposed First Floor Plan P.08 Rev B Proposed Roof Plan P.09 Rev B Proposed Front and Rear Elevations P.10 Rev B Proposed Side Elevations and replace with B.201 Block Plan P.201 Proposed Site Layout P.206 Proposed Ground Floor Plan P.207 Proposed First Floor Plan P.208 Proposed Roof Plan P.209 Proposed Front and Rear Elevations P.210 Proposed Side Elevations 30 Albert Drive, Sheerwater