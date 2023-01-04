The South East Homebuilding & Renovating Show is set to return to the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre on January 14 and 15, 2023, responding to visitors’ concerns and questions about improving their energy efficiency and home heating to reduce their fuel costs.
DIY SOS and 60-minute Makeover interior designer Julia Kendell of Kendell & Co will offer her advice on achieving a sustainable kitchen, giving her tips for making savings using LED lighting and upcycling kitchen furniture.
The event will present an opportunity for visitors to Ask the Expert about how they can make the most of the energy in their homes, save money on bills and reduce their carbon footprint, with eco-expert David Hilton on hand to de-mystify heat pumps and more.
During the Home Energy Hour, industry leaders in home heating efficiency will be talking on topics including:
As well as providing a chance to find out about innovations in new and energy-efficient heating technologies, the show will allow visitors to experience thousands of products from more than 180 exhibitors.
Experts in the Masterclass and Seminar Theatres will also present on topics ranging from:
The Advice Centre will provide opportunities to book free one-on-one sessions with other property experts, architects, planners and builders including Homebuilding & Renovating Magazine property experts, Michael Holmes and Jason Orme; architect Allan Corfield; planner Sally Tagg, building expert Bob Branscombe and Tom McSherry, finance expert from Buildstore.
One-day tickets to the South East Homebuilding & Renovating Show are £8 in advance and two-day tickets are £12 in advance (children under 16 go free).
You can buy tickets at https://bit.ly/3jegiaK for more details visit https://farnborough.homebuildingshow.co.uk
We have tickets to give away to the show at to the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre on January 14 and 15.
Simply email your name and contact phone number to the address below and if you are one of the lucky ones, you will receive a link to claim your two free tickets. Good luck!