Enjoy Christmas cheer throughout December with a Hogs Back Brewery Advent Calendar!
We have calendars to give away to two lucky Herald readers – so simply send your name, age, phone number and confirmation you are aged 18 or over by email to [email protected] and enter now to win yourself some festive beery treats.
The Hogs Back & Friends Advent Calendar contains 24 bottles and cans, so beer-lovers can try a different brew every day in the run up to Christmas.
As well as Hogs Back favourites such as Tongham TEA, Advent Ale, Hogstar lager and Surrey Nirvana Session IPA, the calendar contains beers from some of Hogs Back’s ‘friends’ from across the UK, including One Planet Brewing, Phantom Brewing and Siren Craft Brew.
The selection has been curated by the Hogs Back team to offer a variety of beers from modern craft IPAs to traditional ales and festive dark beers.
The beers are presented in a box with 24 numbered windows and a Hogs Back pint glass.
If you’re not one of our lucky winners, you can buy one from the online store or from the Brewery Shop in Tongham.
Terms and conditions: All entrants must be aged 18 or over. Only coupons cut from the paper will be entered into the draw. No photocopies are permitted. Closing date: Midday on Thursday, November 23, 2023.Two winners will be chosen at random. Calendar contents are subject to change. Winners will need to collect their prize from the Hogs Back Brewery Shop at Manor Farm in Tongham, near Farnham.