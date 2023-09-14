The Wilko store in Woking will close permanently at the end of business today (Thursday).
The budget retailer fell into administration last month.
Rival retailer B&M has bought up to 51 other Wilko stores, but it has been confirmed that the Woking site is not one of those to have found a buyer.
It was also announced on Thursday that the owner of Poundland has agreed to take on the leases of 71 Wilko shops. But again, Woking is not one of these.
PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed to oversee the administration of Wilko in August as it struggled with sharp losses and a cash shortage.
The discount chain was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s became one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers.
But it has faced strong competition from competitors including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains.
Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “Sadly store closures and redundancies of team members are necessary.
“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities of which they have been a part.”
Wilko has about 400 UK stores in locations including at Woking's Peacock's Shopping Centre as well as Aldershot, Farnborough and Camberley locally.
Which Wilko stores are Poundland taking on?
The 71 store locations are:
Aberdare, Alfreton, Alnwick, Altrincham, Ammanford, Ashby, Barking, Bedminster, Beeston, Bicester, Bishop Stortford, Bletchley, Bolton, Brentwood, Brigg, Cambridge, Chepstow, Coalville, Cramlington, Droitwich, Eccles, Edmonton Green, Ellesmere Port, Ferndown, Gateshead, Grays, Greenock, Grimsby, Havant, Hayes, Headingley, Hessle Road - Hull, Hillsborough, Hitchin, Jarrow, Killingworth, Kimberley, Lee Circle, Leek, Leigh, Lichfield, Maidenhead, Matlock, Melton Mowbray, Nelson, Northallerton, Orton, Pembroke Dock, Peterlee, Pontefract, Pontypool, Redhill, Redruth, Ripley, Rugeley, Sale, Seaham, Selly Oak, Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, South Shields, Southport, Stafford, Stamford, Stockport, Thornaby, Wellington, Wembley, West Ealing, Wombwell, Worcester and Worksop, where Wilko's head office is located.