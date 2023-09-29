The Top car park is accessed from Suffield Lane. To get there, turn off the A31 (Hog’s Back) on to the B3000, heading towards Compton. Very shortly, turn right into Puttenham village, then take the first left (after the church) towards Elstead on Suffield Lane. The entrance to the Top car park is on the right, a little over 1km (0.7 mile) from the village.